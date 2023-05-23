Left Menu

Delhi Police detain 2 men in Rithala firing incident

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place under the limits of Budh Vihar Police Station on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 06:46 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 06:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has detained two persons in connection to a firing incident that took place in Rithala in the national capital on Sunday, officials said on Monday. The police have also registered cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place under the limits of Budh Vihar Police Station on Sunday. "A team of Delhi Police on the basis of a complaint by a man identified as Ompal, reached the spot and found an empty cartridge of 7.65 MM," officials said.

The complainant alleged that three bike-borne men were having a verbal spat and suddenly one of them threatened to kill one of his partners. "As the complainant tried to intervene, the accused pulled out his pistol and open fired on air," officials said.

Further investigation into this matter is underway, they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

