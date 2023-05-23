Russia's energy exports to China to rise 40% this year -IFX cites Novak
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 13:58 IST
Russian energy supplies to China will rise by 40% this year, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying.
He also said that Russia and China are discussing technological equipment supplies to Russia, the news agency reported.
