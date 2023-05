Uttarakhand: 26 goats killed by lightning in Uttarkashi

Twenty-six goats taken for grazing were killed due to lightning strikes in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. According to the officials of the Disaster Operation Center, the goats were taken in the forest near Kamar village Tok of Bhatwadi block of Uttarkashi.

"Out of 26 dead goats, 19 belonged to shepherd Mahendra Singh, 2 goats belonged to Hukm Singh and 5 goats belonged to Narayan Singh," said Disaster Operation Center officials. After getting information about the death of goats due to lightning, the team of the Animal Husbandry Department along with the revenue team inspected the spot. (ANI)

