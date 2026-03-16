Unveiling of Telangana Thalli: A Symbolic Resurgence

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla unveiled the 'Telangana Thalli' statue within the state legislature premises on Monday, marking a significant moment in the state's cultural and political landscape.

Also present at the unveiling were Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alongside his cabinet colleagues. The 'Telangana Thalli' statue, representing Mother Telangana, serves as a historic emblem that inspired many during the state's agitation for statehood.

Amidst the celebrations, political tension simmered as the opposition BRS criticized the Congress government's new design for the statue, distinct from the version previously adopted by the regional party. Chief Minister Reddy countered these claims by stressing that the BRS had ignored 'Telangana Thalli' for a decade post-state formation in 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)