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Revolutionizing Healthcare: Affordable International Dermatology Services at SMS Hospital

Residents of Rajasthan will soon benefit from affordable, international-standard dermatology services at SMS Hospital, Jaipur. The new institute promises treatments previously costing lakhs at minimal rates. Equipped with advanced technologies, it offers solutions for skin conditions and cosmetic needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:04 IST
Revolutionizing Healthcare: Affordable International Dermatology Services at SMS Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Residents in Rajasthan are set to experience a healthcare breakthrough with the introduction of affordable international-standard dermatology services. This development comes as the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur prepares to open its state-of-the-art dermatology institute, officials revealed on Monday.

Described as the world's second most advanced dermatology center, this institute promises to deliver high-quality skin care treatments at no more than minimal costs currently out of reach for many. Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, emphasized the center's capabilities, highlighting a range of advanced laser technologies available for treating both congenital and cosmetic skin conditions.

The institute is not only focused on dermatology. A newly built Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences at the same hospital will soon offer cutting-edge heart care services, featuring 212 beds and multiple operation theaters, further cementing SMS Hospital's role as a leader in affordable healthcare.

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