Revolutionizing Healthcare: Affordable International Dermatology Services at SMS Hospital

Residents in Rajasthan are set to experience a healthcare breakthrough with the introduction of affordable international-standard dermatology services. This development comes as the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) in Jaipur prepares to open its state-of-the-art dermatology institute, officials revealed on Monday.

Described as the world's second most advanced dermatology center, this institute promises to deliver high-quality skin care treatments at no more than minimal costs currently out of reach for many. Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department, Gayatri Rathore, emphasized the center's capabilities, highlighting a range of advanced laser technologies available for treating both congenital and cosmetic skin conditions.

The institute is not only focused on dermatology. A newly built Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences at the same hospital will soon offer cutting-edge heart care services, featuring 212 beds and multiple operation theaters, further cementing SMS Hospital's role as a leader in affordable healthcare.