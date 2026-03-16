Goa Budget Session's Continuation Hinges on ECI's Opinion Amidst Bypoll Announcement

In a recent development, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that the fate of Goa's budget session rests on the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision. This announcement follows the ECI's declaration of a bypoll for the Ponda assembly seat in South Goa, necessitated by the passing of the area's BJP MLA and former agriculture minister, Ravi Naik.

The budget session, which began on March 6 in Porvorim, North Goa, is slated to end on March 27. With the bypoll set for April 9, the code of conduct is now applicable across the entire South Goa district, Chief Minister Sawant informed the press.

When questioned about the impact of the bypoll announcement on the legislative proceedings, Sawant assured that the government would be consulting with the ECI to resolve the matter. He also expressed strong confidence in the ruling BJP's chances of securing a victory in the upcoming bypoll.

(With inputs from agencies.)