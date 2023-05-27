Left Menu

Assam: Transport official arrested for fraud, sent to 5-day police custody

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam on Saturday arrested an Enforcement Inspector and the former in-charge of the District Transport Office (DTO) in Charaideo in connection with a case of fraudulent activities surrounding the issuance of replacement licenses.

27-05-2023
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam on Saturday arrested an Enforcement Inspector and the former in-charge of the District Transport Office (DTO) in Charaideo in connection with a case of fraudulent activities surrounding the issuance of replacement licenses. The arrested government official has been identified as Rajib Ch Borodoloi.

As per the CID official statement, the action was carried out based on the complaint from the transport department of the Assam Government, CID Police Station. "The case was registered under section 120(B)/420/467/468/471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for the fraudulent issue of replacement licences," the CID said.

According to the officials, the CID team visited the DTO office in Charaideo and collected documents and incriminating materials. Documentary evidence was also collected from the office of the Transport Commissioner in Guwahati as well. "Based on the evidence collected, involvement in the fraudulent practice of issue of replacement licences by Rajib Ch Borodoloi, Enforcement Inspector and the then I/C District Transport Officer, Charaideo has been found well established," it added.

Later, CID produced him before the court on Saturday and has been taken into police remand for five days for further interrogation. (ANI)

