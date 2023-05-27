Left Menu

Jordan, Iraq power link to start production on July 1 - Iraqi news agency

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 23:18 IST
An electricity grid interconnection between Jordan and Iraq will begin supplies to Iraq on July 1, an Iraqi official was quoted as saying on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Iraq's electricity ministry told the state news agency that production will start with an initial capacity of 50 megawatts.

