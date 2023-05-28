Oman's Sultan arrives in Iran for a two-day visit - Tasnim

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said arrived in Tehran on Sunday for a two-day visit, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, two days after Muscat mediated a prisoner swap between the Islamic Republic and Belgium.

The visit takes place amid tensions between Iran and the West over Tehran's nuclear programme as well as allegations it is supplying drones for Russia's war in Ukraine, plus the Islamic Republic's human rights violations. Tehran denies selling drones to Moscow for use in the Ukraine war.

