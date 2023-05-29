Left Menu

Purushothaman appointed chairman of Braithwaite

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:09 IST
Salim G Purushothaman has taken over as the chairman and managing director of Braithwaite and Company Ltd, a state-owned engineering company, an official said.

It will be an additional charge for Purushothaman, who is the director of production of the company, which is under the Railways ministry.

He had previously held the additional charge of director Finance for a one-year period during his tenure, the company official said.

Purushothaman began his career as a management trainee (Technical) at SAIL, Bokaro Steel, in 1988. He later served as DGM at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited or Vishakhapatnam Steel Plant.

He holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Kerala, is an M Tech in manufacturing from BITS, Pilani, and an MBA, the official said.

Purushothaman is also a certified energy manager by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, he added.

