Consumer prices dipped 0.1% over one month, giving an annual inflation rate of 6.0% after 6.9% in April, EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency showed. That was the lowest since May 2022 and fell short of an average expectation for a reading of 6.4% in a Reuters poll of 17 economists.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-05-2023 12:18 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 12:17 IST
French inflation eases in May to 12-month low of 6.0%
  • Country:
  • France

French inflation cooled more than expected in May to its lowest level in a year as energy and food price increases moderated, according to preliminary official data on Wednesday. Consumer prices dipped 0.1% over one month, giving an annual inflation rate of 6.0% after 6.9% in April, EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency showed.

That was the lowest since May 2022 and fell short of an average expectation for a reading of 6.4% in a Reuters poll of 17 economists. Energy price inflation slowed in particular, dropping from 6.8% in April to 2.0% in May while food price inflation also eased, falling from 15.0% to 14.1%.

Food prices spiked after producers and retailers agreed in annual price negotiations in March to a 10% average increase, but have since agreed to reopen negotiations under pressure from the government.

