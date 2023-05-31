Left Menu

Russian economy grew 3.3% y/y in April -economy ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-05-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 21:41 IST
Russian economy grew 3.3% y/y in April -economy ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's economy grew 3.3% in April in annual terms, the economy ministry estimated on Wednesday, up from a revised 0.7% year-on-year contraction in March.

The ministry said the growth reading was in part due to the low base effect of last year. Russia's economy contracted 2.1% in 2022 as a whole and was under particular pressure in the spring as the West imposed sweeping sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023