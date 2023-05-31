Left Menu

Promoter of Sona BLW Precision sells 3.2 pc stake for Rs 957 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:21 IST
Promoter of Sona BLW Precision sells 3.2 pc stake for Rs 957 cr

Aureus Investment Pvt Ltd, a promoter of Sona BLW Precision, on Wednesday sold a 3.2 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 957 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the NSE, Aureus Investment sold 1.90 crore shares, amounting to a 3.2 per cent stake in Sona BLW Precision.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 503.73 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 957 crore.

Post the latest transaction, the shareholding of Aureus Investment has been reduced to 29.8 per cent from 33 per cent (as of March 2023) equity in the firm.

BNP Paribas Arbitrage also offloaded more than 99.91 lakh shares of Sona at an average price of Rs 541.61 per piece, taking the deal value to Rs 541 crore, as per the data on NSE.

The Singapore government, Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Arbitrage have acquired more than 1.21 crore shares of Sona BLW Precision.

Shares of Sona BLW Precision jumped 5.98 per cent to close at Rs 565 apiece on the NSE. During the day, the stock touched an intra-day high of Rs 573.45 per piece on the exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023