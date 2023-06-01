Left Menu

MP CM Chouhan extends greetings on Bhopal Gaurav Diwas; announces govt holiday on June 1 from next year

"Today we celebrate Bhopal Guarav Divas and also Independence Day. Bhopal did not get independence on August 15, 1947, the day on which India got independence. At that time the then Nawab of Bhopal refused the merger of Bhopal into India. After that, there was a movement initiated to make Bhopal independent," CM Chouhan told reporters here.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 10:39 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
He added that due to the strict stand of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and because of the public movement, the then Nawab of Bhopal was forced to merge Bhopal into India. "On June 1, 1949, Bhopal became an integral part of India, so it has been decided that Bhopal Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated every June 1. I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and martyrs who were martyred in Boras in Raisen district. I extend greetings to all the residents of Bhopal on the occasion of Bhopal Gaurav Divas," the CM said.

He added that due to the strict stand of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and because of the public movement, the then Nawab of Bhopal was forced to merge Bhopal into India. "On June 1, 1949, Bhopal became an integral part of India, so it has been decided that Bhopal Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated every June 1. I pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and martyrs who were martyred in Boras in Raisen district. I extend greetings to all the residents of Bhopal on the occasion of Bhopal Gaurav Divas," the CM said.

The true history of Bhopal should come in front of everyone, so we will create a research institute that will do research on Bhopal. Bhopal was formally merged in India on June 1, so Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated as well as there will be a government holiday on this day from next year. So that the children and the coming generation would know that Bhopal merged in India on June 1 and we could remember those revolutionaries and martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the merger of Bhopal, the chief minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

