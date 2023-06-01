Left Menu

Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case: Telangana High Court grants anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in connection with the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 11:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy in connection with the Y S Vivekananda Reddy murder case. In its order, the high court directed Y S Avinash Reddy not to tamper with evidence, not to leave the country, and to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) every Saturday.

The Advocate of Avinash Reddy, Nagi Reddy speaking to ANI, stated that anticipatory bail had been granted by the Telangana High Court. "Court directed Avinash Reddy to appear before CBI whenever necessary and also shall attend before CBI every Saturday till the end of June morning from 10 AM to 5 PM and also whenever necessary, on request by the CBI. It further directed the petitioner that he should not leave India without prior permission of the CBI till completion of the investigation," said Nagi Reddy.

The bench of Justice M. Laxman observed that the entire case rests upon assumptive evidence. "As far as the findings are concerned, the defence could not give any proper replies regarding the proof of involvement of Avinash Reddy in this case. The entire evidence is hearsay evidence. There is no direct evidence. There is no admissible evidence before CBI to implicate Avinash Reddy," Nagi Reddy said further. The court passed orders on the bail application after hearing the both sides that is, petitioner Avinash Reddy and the other side on behalf of CBI and also Sunita, daughter of the deceased Vivekanand Reddy. The Court came to the conclusion that there is no prima facie case against the petitioner and passed an order granting bail to the petitioner Avinash Reddy on furnishing Rs.5,00,000 sureties with the two sureties of personal bond in the event of arrest, said Nagi Reddy.

A month before the General elections in 2019, Vivekananda Reddy, a former MP, was found dead at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. (ANI)

