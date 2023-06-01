Left Menu

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti sworn in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

Born in 1962, Justice Bhatti was enrolled in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1987 and started practice in the High Court of Judicature of AP at Hyderabad.

Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti sworn-in as Chief Justice of Kerala High Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Justice Sarasa Venkatanarayana Bhatti was sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court on Thursday. He was administered the oath by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Raj Bhavan.

Born in 1962, Justice Bhatti was enrolled in the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh in 1987 and started practice in the High Court of Judicature of AP at Hyderabad. He was earlier serving as the Acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court since April 24.

Justice Bhatti was sworn-in as an Additional Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in 2013 and subsequently, was appointed as Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh and assumed the charge in June 2014. (ANI)

(ANI)

