Rajasthan govt to set up 'Shilpgram' in Molela for exhibiting artefacts

The Rajasthan government Thursday said it will set up a 'Shilpgram' or complex where artisans of Molela village in Rajsamand district can showcase and sell their artefacts.

Over the years, Molela in Khamnor tehsil has gained international recognition for its clay idols of folk deities and other decorative items. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has sanctioned Rs 2.55 crore for the establishment of the Shilpgram and other works in the village, the government said in a press release.

This step will encourage Molela's artisans to pass on their skills to future generations, therefore engaging more youths in the traditional art, the government added. The Shilpgram will house a seminar hall, exhibition hall, and cafeteria, among other facilities, the release said.

The Molela clay work, which has received the Geographical Indication tag, is popular in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other areas of north India.

