Thrilling Showdown: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

In an exciting match of the Women's Premier League, the Gujarat Giants faced off against the UP Warriorz. The Giants managed to score a total of 153 runs for the loss of eight wickets over 20 overs.

Sophie Devine stood out with a crucial innings, remaining not out at 50 runs. Contributions also came from Beth Mooney and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who scored 38 and 14 runs respectively.

On the bowling side, Kranti Gaud and Sophie Ecclestone were the stars for the Warriorz, each taking two wickets and playing pivotal roles in containing the Giants' batting lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)