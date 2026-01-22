Thrilling Showdown: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
Gujarat Giants clashed with UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. Sophie Devine emerged not out with 50 runs, leading Giants to a total of 153 for eight wickets in 20 overs. Key bowling performances came from Kranti Gaud and Sophie Ecclestone, securing two wickets each.
In an exciting match of the Women's Premier League, the Gujarat Giants faced off against the UP Warriorz. The Giants managed to score a total of 153 runs for the loss of eight wickets over 20 overs.
Sophie Devine stood out with a crucial innings, remaining not out at 50 runs. Contributions also came from Beth Mooney and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who scored 38 and 14 runs respectively.
On the bowling side, Kranti Gaud and Sophie Ecclestone were the stars for the Warriorz, each taking two wickets and playing pivotal roles in containing the Giants' batting lineup.
