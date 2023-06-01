Left Menu

IKIO Lighting sets IPO price band at Rs 270-285/share

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:25 IST
IKIO Lighting sets IPO price band at Rs 270-285/share
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

LED lighting solution provider IKIO Lighting Ltd on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 270-285 per share for its Rs 606-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The issue will be open for public subscription during June 6-8 and the bidding for anchor investors will open on June 5, the Noida-based company said in a statement.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity stocks by promoters Hardeep Singh and Surmeet Kaur.

At the upper end of the price band, the initial share-sale will fetch Rs 606.5 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance worth Rs 50 crore will be used for debt payment, Rs 212.31 crore will be used in the company's wholly-owned subsidiary, IKIO Solutions, to set up a new facility at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and for general corporate purposes.

The company said that half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 10 per cent for non-institutional investors.

Further, investors can bid for a minimum of 52 equity shares and in multiples of 52 equity shares thereafter.

IKIO Lighting is a manufacturer of light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions. It is primarily an original design manufacturer (ODM) and designs, develops, manufactures and supplies products to customers who then further distribute these products under its brands.

It has four manufacturing facilities with one located in the SIDCUL Haridwar industrial park in Uttarakhand and three in Noida in the National Capital Region.

IKIO Lighting's revenue from operations jumped 55.47 per cent on year-on-year basis to Rs 331.84 crore in fiscal 2022 from from Rs 213.45 crore in fiscal 2021 and profit after tax surged 75.37 per cent to Rs 50.52 crore from Rs 28.81 crore during the period.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023