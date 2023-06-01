Left Menu

Punjab police arrest two persons involved in looting Rs 40.8 lakh, seize three pistols

DGP Punjab Police tweeted, "AGTF, Punjab in a joint operation with Fatehgarh Sahib Police have successfully solved daylight dacoity in #FatehgarhSahib and arrested two criminals involved in the loot of Rs 40.8 lakh from a petrol pump at Vill Bhattmajra, Sirhind after a brief exchange of fire."

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:13 IST
Punjab police arrest two persons involved in looting Rs 40.8 lakh, seize three pistols
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab police arrested two persons on Thursday for allegedly looting Rs 40.8 lakh from a petrol pump at Bhattmajra village, Sirhind after a brief exchange of fire, said the police. According to the Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab police, the Punjab Police's AGTF(Anti-Gangster Task Force) in a joint operation with Fatehgarh Sahib Police successfully solved daylight dacoity in Fatehgarh Sahib district by arresting two persons.

DGP Punjab Police tweeted, "AGTF, Punjab in a joint operation with Fatehgarh Sahib Police have successfully solved daylight dacoity in Fatehgarh Sahib and arrested two criminals involved in the loot of Rs 40.8 lakh from a petrol pump at village Bhattmajra, Sirhind after a brief exchange of fire." The police further informed that three pistols have also been recovered from the accused and an FIR has been registered into the matter.

"Three pistols have been recovered from the accused. FIR has been registered. More revelations are expected during the course of the investigation. Punjab Police India is fully committed to eradicate crime from Punjab as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," DGP Punjab Police added in his tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023