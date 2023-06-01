Punjab police arrest two persons involved in looting Rs 40.8 lakh, seize three pistols

Punjab police arrested two persons on Thursday for allegedly looting Rs 40.8 lakh from a petrol pump at Bhattmajra village, Sirhind after a brief exchange of fire, said the police. According to the Director-General of Police (DGP) Punjab police, the Punjab Police's AGTF(Anti-Gangster Task Force) in a joint operation with Fatehgarh Sahib Police successfully solved daylight dacoity in Fatehgarh Sahib district by arresting two persons.

"Three pistols have been recovered from the accused. FIR has been registered. More revelations are expected during the course of the investigation. Punjab Police India is fully committed to eradicate crime from Punjab as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann," DGP Punjab Police added in his tweet. (ANI)

