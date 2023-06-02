Kashmiri doctor transforms lives through written word: Dr Mohammad Younis Dar's literary journey

Dr Mohammad Younis Dar, a prominent figure in the medical field, has recently showcased his versatility as a writer with the release of his short story collection titled "Khaabu Ki Kasak" (The Longing of Dreams). Alongside his medical profession as a dedicated Medical Officer in the Health Department, Dr Younis has emerged as a talented author and motivational speaker.

His book launch event, held at the University of Kashmir's Department of Urdu, witnessed the gathering of esteemed personalities from various fields, emphasizing the impact of literature on young minds. "Khaabu Ki Kasak" is a compilation of 20 captivating short stories that aim to captivate and engage young readers.

Dr Younis believes that short stories serve as an accessible medium for students to enhance their reading skills while expanding their literary horizons. Each story in the collection offers a unique perspective, inviting readers to explore diverse themes and characters. Dr Younis showcases his ability to blend creativity with his medical expertise. Through his stories, he delves into the human psyche, touching upon emotions, aspirations, and challenges faced by individuals from all walks of life. By exploring a wide range of topics, Dr Younis encourages readers to ponder upon societal issues and instills a sense of empathy and understanding.

Dr Younis not only leaves his mark on the literary world but also extends his influence as a motivational speaker. Drawing from his experiences as a doctor and writer, he inspires and encourages individuals to pursue their dreams, overcome obstacles, and embrace the power of knowledge. With his unique blend of medical expertise and literary prowess, Dr Younis serves as a role model for aspiring individuals, demonstrating the limitless possibilities of combining multiple passions.

The release event for "Khaabu Ki Kasak" was attended by notable individuals, including the Registrar of the University of Kashmir, Nisar Ahmed, and the Head of the Urdu Department, Dr Mohammad Aijaz, famous broadcaster Syed Humayun Qaiser. Eminent personalities from various fields, such as Shakeel Maqbool Yatoo (Additional Commissioner, State Taxes Department), Salman Qazi (Director, Doordarshan), Saqib Yusuf Yatoo (Chief Area Manager, Kashmir Railways), and Dr Salim Khan (HOD Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar), were present to support and acknowledge Dr Younis' literary achievements.

Dr Mohammad Younis Dar, a Medical Officer in the Health Department and a talented writer, has unveiled his book "Khaabu Ki Kasak" that reflects his dedication to both the medical and literary fields. By leveraging his knowledge and experience, Dr Younis engages young minds, broadens their literary horizons, and inspires them to embrace the power of storytelling. Through his work, he showcases the remarkable potential of individuals to excel in multiple domains, leaving a lasting impact on society. (ANI)

