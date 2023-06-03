Left Menu

Assam: Nagaon administration changes school timings amid rising temperature

In the wake of rising temperatures, the Nagaon district administration of Assam has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7-30 am with immediate effect.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 10:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"A letter received from the inspector of Schools, NDC, Nagaon and DEEO Nagaon dated on June 2, 2023, regarding shifting of normal school time in Nagaon District due to the continuous rise of the Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat," the notification read. "Considering the above and in the interest of the public, the timing of following categories Educational Institutions (Government and private) under Nagaon District is hereby rescheduled," it said.

"The timings of LP Schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, ME School timings are 7:30 to 12:45 pm and HS and HS Schools start from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm," it stated. This order comes into force with immediate effect and shall remain until further order, it further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

