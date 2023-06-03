Left Menu

Himachal govt assures full support to expansion of Himcapes' Institute of Professional Studies

PTI | Una | Updated: 03-06-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 13:19 IST
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said the Himcapes' Institute of Professional Studies at Badheda of Una district has become a model institute in the cooperative sector and the state government is ready to provide all support for its expansion.

He asked the institute's management to prepare a detailed plan for its development and expansion and assured full cooperation from the government, a statement issued here said.

He directed the management of the institute to complete the formalities for starting other courses in the college and said that his full cooperation would be with the institute.

He said that the first cooperative sector society was registered in the country at Panjawar in Una. The district has also given the first model institute in the cooperative sector in the form of Himcapes' which is seen as a success story of the cooperative movement in the country.

The institute is being supported by 106 societies of different districts, out of which 73 societies are related to Una district.

