Two arrested for murdering mother-daughter duo in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

Delhi police have arrested two persons involved in double murder of a mother-daughter duo who were found dead inside their apartment in the Krishna Nagar area of the national capital on May 31, said police on Sunday. According to Rohit Meena, DCP Shahdara, the accused have been identified as Ankit Kumar Singh and Kishan Singh.

This comes after police on Wednesday said that they recieved a PCR call at 8 pm about a foul smell emanating from the flat and a team was rushed to the spot. DCP Shahdara, said, "We were informed about a foul smell coming from a first-floor apartment at Krishna Nagar E block at 8 pm. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies of a 65-year-old woman and her 36-year-old daughter from inside the flat. Prima facie, it appears that a third person known to the deceased might have been inside the apartment. We are probing all angles."

The deceased were identified as Rajrani and her daughter Ginni Karar. The police informed that the house in which bodies were found had a twin locking system, one at the main entrance gate and another at the main door which could be opened only on authorisation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

