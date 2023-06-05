Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM to transfer Rs 20.18 crore to beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer a total amount Rs 20.18 crore to the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana today in a program organised at his residence office in Raipur, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office (CMO).

Chhattisgarh CM to transfer Rs 20.18 crore to beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will transfer a total amount Rs 20.18 crore to the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana today in a program organised at his residence office in Raipur, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's office (CMO). This includes Rs 4.91 crore to rural cattle herders, Rs 8.98 crore to Gauthan committees and Rs 6.29 crore to self-help groups in lieu of cow dung purchased in Gauthans from May 16 to May 31, according to the statement.

"Under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rs 518 crore 71 lakh has been paid to cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women self-help groups as on May 15, 2023," as per the official statement from the CMO. Godhan Nyaya Yojana, one of the most popular schemes of the Chhattisgarh government, was started on 20 July 2020 from the Hareli festival.

Under this scheme, cow dung is being purchased from rural cattle herders in Gauthans at Rs 2 per kg and cow urine is being purchased at Rs 4 per litre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

