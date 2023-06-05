NHAI’s first ‘Sustainability Report underlines efforts for environment and energy conservation

Highlighting its commitment towards Environment sustainability, NHAI’s first ‘Sustainability Report for FY 2021-22’ covers NHAI’s governance structure, stakeholders, environment and social responsibility initiatives. The report was recently released by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

The Sustainability Report underlines the effectiveness of various efforts made by NHAI for environment and energy conservation. From FY 2019-20 till 2021-22 direct emission reduced by 18.44% and 9.49% due to less fuel consumption. NHAI continues to work towards reducing indirect emissions as well, by transiting towards clean and green energy sources.

Green House Gas (GHG) Emissions from energy consumption, operations, transport and travel measured in Metric Tonnes CO2 equivalent /km constructed saw a decline of 9.7% in FY 2020-21 and 2% in FY 2021-22.

Similarly in operations, energy intensity in Giga Joules/km reduced by 37% in FY 2020-21 and 27% in FY 2021-22, while the kilometers constructed through the reporting period has risen steadily. With over 97 percent penetration, Electronic Toll Collection through FASTag has contributed to reduce the carbon footprint.

Apart from this, NHAI has been using recycled materials for National Highway construction. Use of fly-ash and plastic waste in construction has increased over the last three years. NHAI has been encouraging use of Recycled Asphalt (RAP) and Recycled Aggregates (RA) in the National Highway construction.

In order to ensure sustainable environmental growth, more than 100 Wildlife Crossings were created in three years across 20 States as a measure for wildlife protection and conservation to reduce man-animal conflict.

Over the years, NHAI has been undertaking plantation drives to develop eco-friendly National Highways. There has been a significant increase in number of saplings planted from 2016-17 till 2021-22. Around 2.74 crore saplings were planted till 2021-22 to offset direct emissions from the vehicles.

NHAI has partnered with different stakeholders such as State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM), Self Help Groups, CSR partners and NGOs to collaboratively organize plantation drives. In July 2022, NHAI organized a nationwide plantation drive and planted around 1.1 lakh plants in a single day through simultaneous plantations at 114 identified locations across the country.

In addition to sustainable development, the report also highlights NHAI’s commitment to create inclusive and responsible work practices. Over last three years, women employment and employment of marginalized communities at NHAI has increased. With performance-based management system, NHAI has successfully promoted/encouraged women gender diversity and minority employees over the past 3 years with steady increase in female hiring by 7.4 percent and total increase of 3 percent in overall work force in three financial years.

NHAI’s Sustainability Report is not a mandated requirement as per SEBI guidelines, but this has been taken as a voluntary initiative to demonstrate its sustainability credentials and is prepared as per the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) reporting guidelines. The report has been externally assured by a third party adhering to International Standards on Assurance Engagements. This Sustainability Report will open new avenues for infrastructure financing known as ‘Green Finance’ as per Ministry of Finance, Government. of India framework. The complete report is available on NHAI website at https://nhai.gov.in/nhai/sites/default/files/mix_file/NHAI_Report_2023_2205_with_cutmarks.pdf.

NHAI has taken significant steps towards adopting sustainable and eco-friendly practices, including the use of renewable energy sources, promoting green highways, and adopting waste management practices. Going forward, NHAI remains committed to ensure that its projects are not only economically viable but also socially responsible and environmentally sustainable.

(With Inputs from PIB)