Vedanta ropes in Volvo CE to deploy off-road e-machines at iron ore mines in Karnataka

With the partnership, we aim larger share of the sector with our new age zero-emission machinery.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 21:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka has partnered with Volvo CE to deploy zero-emission electric off-road machines at its mines in Chitradurga in Karnataka.

As part of the partnership, Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka (IOK) has deployed Volvo's EC55 all-electric excavator and its subsidiary SDLG's L956H electric wheel loader for its iron ore mining operations in the state on a trial basis.

''We are committed to the cause of sustainability, as we continue to be a frontrunner in adopting sustainable mining technologies. Our ESG focus is aligned with the goal to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050 or sooner,'' M Krishna Reddy, COO - Mining, Sesa Goa, at Vedanta Limited, said.

Partnering with Volvo will help the company accelerate its journey towards achieving carbon neutrality, Reddy added.

Dimitrov Krishnan, Head - of Volvo CE India, said, ''This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is one of the many steps Volvo CE is taking to lead the transformation of our Industry. With the partnership, we aim larger share of the sector with our new age zero-emission machinery''.

Vedanta IOK and Volvo CE India will use the pilot project as a case study to explore options to collaborate for achieving their ESG goals through the deployment of zero-emission machinery at their operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

