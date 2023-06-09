Left Menu

Goa schools to remain closed due to 'extreme heat' tomorrow

"Due to extreme heat and delay of the monsoons in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to close down all institutions on 10/06/2023," reads the circular.

ANI | Updated: 09-06-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 21:14 IST
Goa schools to remain closed due to 'extreme heat' tomorrow
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Education, Goa has issued a circular announcing the closure of all educational institutions on Saturday. A decision in this regard has been taken due to the extreme heat and delay in the monsoon season. The circular seeks to ensure the well-being and safety of students and staff.

"Due to extreme heat and delay of the monsoons in the state, it is decided by the competent authority to close down all institutions on 10/06/2023," reads the circular. "All the heads of Govt/Govt aided/unaided primary/middle/secondary/higher secondary and special schools are hereby requested to compensate for the academic loss in future, if any," it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8. 'Normal' onset of monsoon in India is June 1 so there has been nearly a week delay in its onset this year. The IMA had forecasted that the monsoon will land in Kerala on June 4. The heat has been so intense in Goa on Friday that several schools in the state decided to have done with the classes before their scheduled time. The decision also comes in the wake of parents voicing their concern for their children's safety in the high temperatures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfunding

Ethiopia struggling to keep up with needs of displaced people amid underfund...

 Global
2
Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

Govt will do everything possible for employees: AP CM

 India
3
WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SEC crackdown

WRAPUP 1-Binance.US halts dollar deposits, Robinhood delists tokens after SE...

 Global
4
‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

‘Robust’ cooperation with Arab League can quell conflict in the region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023