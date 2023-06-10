Left Menu

One more Pakistani drone, carrying narcotics, shot down by BSF in Punjab's Amritsar

Border Security Forces (BSF) on Saturday shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the International Border near Rai village in Amritsar.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 10:06 IST
BSF recovers 5.5 kg narcotics near Rai village in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Forces (BSF) troops on Saturday morning shot down a drone carrying suspected narcotics from Pakistan along the International Border near Rai village in Amritsar, Punjab. This comes a day after the BSF had recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border near Rai village on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The Public Relations Officer, Punjab Frontier, BSF in a statement said that the gross weight of the consignment suspected to be heroin that was recovered this morning is approximately 5.5 kg. "On June 10, at around 4 am BSF troops deployed at the border reported an Indian space violation by a drone coming from the Pakistan side. Troops also heard the sound of something having fallen in a farming field in depth area near the Rai village in Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted, " the PRO added.

During a subsequent search of the area, one large packet suspected to be contraband, wrapped in a yellow colour adhesive tape attached with a hook was recovered by the BSF troops from the farming field on the outskirts of Village-Rai, the PRO statement added. On the opening of the big packet, 5 packets of heroin weighing approximately 5.5 kg were found wrapped with yellow colour adhesive tape, the PRO said.

Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contraband items was foiled due to the alertness of BSF troops in the Amritsar Sector, it further said. Earlier on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border near Rai village in the Amritsar sector in Punjab.

The BSF team was joined by the police in the search operation in which one large packet, suspected to be contraband, wrapped in a yellow-coloured adhesive tape was recovered from the farming field on the outskirts of the Rear Kakkar village in Amritsar. A green colour nylon rope and a hook attached to the packet were also found. When the large packet was opened, five packets of heroin were found in it weighing 5.26 kilograms, the BSF said. (ANI)

