Man serving life sentence for killing wife hangs self in Nagpur jail

A 40-year-old man serving a life sentence for killing his wife allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur Central Jail on Saturday, a police official said.

Shyamrao Shende was found hanging from the window rod of the storeroom with a pyjama string around 11.05 am, after which Dhantoli police shifted his body to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem, the official said.

Shende, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2000 in Gadchiroli, was shifted to Nagpur Central Jail from Chandrapur jail on May 13 this year, he added.

