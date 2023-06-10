Left Menu

Man serving life sentence for killing wife hangs self in Nagpur jail

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-06-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 22:26 IST
Man serving life sentence for killing wife hangs self in Nagpur jail
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man serving a life sentence for killing his wife allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur Central Jail on Saturday, a police official said.

Shyamrao Shende was found hanging from the window rod of the storeroom with a pyjama string around 11.05 am, after which Dhantoli police shifted his body to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem, the official said.

Shende, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife in 2000 in Gadchiroli, was shifted to Nagpur Central Jail from Chandrapur jail on May 13 this year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

SpaceX eyes Monday for launch of Starlink and Transporter-8 missions

 Global
2
Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Business

Entrepreneurs at CODE 2023 Founders' Conference Organized by Expand of Busin...

 India
3
Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Will regulate AI and ensure it doesn't harm digital citizens: Rajeev Chandra...

 India
4
Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

Ukraine flood disaster: needs grow as long-term impacts loom

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023