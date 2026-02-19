Gadchiroli's Transformation: From Fear to Development

In a significant victory against left-wing extremism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the successful removal of the last visible symbols of Maoist terror from Gadchiroli district. This comes as a result of a strategic operation demolishing 44 Naxal memorials, bringing hope and safety to the region.

The coordinated operation involved around 800 personnel, including elite C-60 commandos, the Central Reserve Police Force, and local police units. They worked diligently to dismantle the structures that had been a symbol of fear among locals, successfully completing the mission in sensitive areas like Etapalli and Bhamragad.

This initiative reflects the government's strong commitment to eradicating left-wing extremism, fostering development, and restoring peace. Transforming Gadchiroli from a Naxalite hotbed to a region of trust and growth is a testament to the sustained efforts in security, public trust, and development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)