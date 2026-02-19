Left Menu

Gadchiroli's Transformation: From Fear to Development

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced the removal of Maoist symbols of terror from Gadchiroli district, marking a step towards overcoming left-wing extremism. The operation involved demolishing 44 Naxal memorials, enhancing security, instilling trust, and ushering in development in the region once plagued by fear and violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:00 IST
Gadchiroli's Transformation: From Fear to Development
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory against left-wing extremism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the successful removal of the last visible symbols of Maoist terror from Gadchiroli district. This comes as a result of a strategic operation demolishing 44 Naxal memorials, bringing hope and safety to the region.

The coordinated operation involved around 800 personnel, including elite C-60 commandos, the Central Reserve Police Force, and local police units. They worked diligently to dismantle the structures that had been a symbol of fear among locals, successfully completing the mission in sensitive areas like Etapalli and Bhamragad.

This initiative reflects the government's strong commitment to eradicating left-wing extremism, fostering development, and restoring peace. Transforming Gadchiroli from a Naxalite hotbed to a region of trust and growth is a testament to the sustained efforts in security, public trust, and development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
2
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global
3
Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

Unearthing Spinosaurus Mirabilis: An Astonishing Predator

 Global
4
Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

Unearthing Giants: The Sahara's Dinosaur Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026