Man held for killing wife in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-06-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing his wife, a police official said.

The woman was mentally unwell and the accused used to give her baths, and an argument ensued on Friday after she refused to let him help, the official said.

He banged her head against a wall in their home in Kalmeshwar tehsil and killed her, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

