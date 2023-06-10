Man held for killing wife in Nagpur

A 50-year-old man was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly killing his wife, a police official said.

The woman was mentally unwell and the accused used to give her baths, and an argument ensued on Friday after she refused to let him help, the official said.

He banged her head against a wall in their home in Kalmeshwar tehsil and killed her, the official added.

