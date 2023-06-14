Gehlot writes to CMs of 3 states requesting land for Rajasthan Bhawan construction

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to his Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal counterparts requesting them to allot land in their state capitals for the construction of Rajasthan Bhawan.

He has urged the three chief ministers to allot a minimum of 3,000 square metres of land in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, according to an official release.

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Gehlot said the construction of Rajasthan Bhawan in Bengaluru, the IT Hub, would be welcomed by the Rajasthani people as they would get various facilities along with organizing programmes and exhibitions related to their state's art and culture.

This would help in promoting cultural exchange, he said.

Gehlot wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the construction of Rajasthan Bhawan in Kolkata will provide a homely atmosphere to the people of his state and this would further give pace to the cultural exchange between the two states having great cultures.

In the letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, the senior Congress leader said that the Rajasthan Bhawan in Chennai will increase the prosperous cultures of both states and guests from Rajasthan will get the hospitality of Rajasthan and its food, the release added.

