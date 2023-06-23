Left Menu

"We have decided to fight elections together": Nitish Kumar after opposition meeting

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2023 16:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 16:50 IST
"We have decided to fight elections together": Nitish Kumar after opposition meeting
Opposition leaders during their press conference in Patna. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar said on Friday that the opposition parties had a "good meeting" in Patna and it has been decided to fight the elections together. Kumar, who had convened the mega meeting of opposition parties, said that another meeting of opposition parties will be held soon.

"It was a good meeting where it has been decided to fight the elections together. Another meeting will be held soon," Kumar said at a joint press conference in the presence of other opposition leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi. He also slammed the performance of the BJP-led central government.

The meeting had been called to forge opposition unity to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023