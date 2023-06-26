Pakistan cenbank raises key policy rate to 22% - statement
26-06-2023
Pakistan's central bank raised its key rate by 100 basis points to 22% in an emergency meeting on Monday, it said in a statement.
The meeting came a day after the country passed a heavily adjusted annual budget in hopes of securing a last gasp bailout from an International Monetary Fund programme that expires on June 30.
