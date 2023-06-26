Left Menu

Adani Power starts supplying power to Bangladesh from its Jharkhand plant

Adani Power starts supplying power to Bangladesh from its Jharkhand plant
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Adani Power Ltd (APL) has started exporting power to Bangladesh from its 1,600 MW ultra-supercritical power project in Jharkhand.

In a regulator filing on Monday, the company said Unit 2 of 800 MW capacity of its 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Power (Jharkhand) Ltd (APJL) has achieved commercial operations at 24:00 hrs Bangladesh standard time on June 25 following successful completion of reliability run tests.

''Accordingly, APJL will export (w.e.f. 00.00 hrs Bangladesh time, of June 26, 2023), entire power generated from the 2x800 MW Godda plant on commercial basis, as per Power Purchase Agreement, directly to Bangladesh through the dedicated 400 kV transmission lines, with net capacity of 1,496 MW,'' it said.

The plant is located in Godda district in Jharkhand. APJL has a 25-year contract with Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2023