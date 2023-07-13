Left Menu

Himachal Governor reviews disaster management efforts amid flood-like situation in state

"On this occasion, Principal Secretary of Revenue Onkur Sharma gave the Governor complete information through a presentation. He mentioned that all the people affected by floods and natural disasters have been safely rescued and relocated to secure places," read a press release from the Governor's office.

ANI | Updated: 13-07-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 22:59 IST
Himachal Governor reviews disaster management efforts amid flood-like situation in state
Himachal Pradesh governor reviews disaster management efforts (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla reviewed the work of Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management amid the flood-like situation in the state. "On this occasion, Principal Secretary of Revenue Onkur Sharma gave the Governor complete information through a presentation. He mentioned that all the people affected by floods and natural disasters have been safely rescued and relocated to secure places," read a press release from the Governor's office.

He stated that despite heavy rainfall in the past three days, the disaster management operations were carried out on a war footing due to the active participation of the state government. People were stranded in locations such as Chandra Tal, Sangla, Manimahesh, Kasol, Manali, and others have already been rescued.

Indian Air Force helicopters, NDRF, administration, and others supported and facilitated the operations under the supervision of the Chief Minister. "He shared that the state had made extensive preparations for disaster management, including mock drills, monsoon-related preparations, meetings with the Irrigation and Public Health Department, and mock exercises related to communication systems during emergencies," it further stated.

During the meeting, DC Rana, Director of Disaster Management, provided detailed information about rainfall levels, the availability of helpline numbers through the State Emergency Operation Centre, weather alerts, and the ongoing awareness campaigns in the state. The Governor expressed satisfaction with the disaster management preparations and the successful execution of the campaigns and instructed them to ensure relief and rehabilitation for all affected families and individuals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threatening bid

Guatemala judge suspends party of anti-graft presidency candidate, threateni...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023