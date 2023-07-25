Left Menu

China's stocks surge as leaders vow to shore up slowing economy

Foreign money flowed in sharply, with overseas investor buying more than net 8 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far. Other sectors, including consumer staples, financials, automobiles and new energy , rose between 1.5% and 3.5%.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 07:53 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 07:53 IST
China's stocks surge as leaders vow to shore up slowing economy

Chinese stocks jumped on Tuesday, reversing previous declines, a day after the country's top leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy amid a flagging post-COVID recovery.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index snapped a six-day losing streak by advancing 2%, while the Hang Seng Index jumped 3% at 0207 GMT. Beijing will step up economic policy support to focus on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks, state news agency Xinhua cited the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, as saying.

The promises to aid the economic recovery came a week after data showed China's growth lost momentum in the second quarter as demand weakened at home and abroad. Shares rose across the board, with tech giants and property developers leading the gains.

Hong Kong-listed tech giants surged 4.7%, while mainland property developers climbed 12% after tumbling to around eight-month lows on Monday amid fears of a cash crunch and a lack of support from policymakers. "We view the assessment of the economic growth situation and description around the property market as slightly more dovish than expected," said Goldman Sachs analysts in a note. "Though we still await specific easing measures after today's statement."

China said it will adjust and optimise property policies in a timely manner, in response to "significant changes" in the supply and demand relationship in the property market. Foreign money flowed in sharply, with overseas investor buying more than net 8 billion yuan ($1.12 billion) of Chinese shares via the Stock Connect so far.

Other sectors, including consumer staples, financials, automobiles and new energy , rose between 1.5% and 3.5%. ($1 = 7.1610 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023