Scoreboard: India vs WI 2nd ODI

West Indies Brandon King lbw Thakur 15 Kyle Mayers c Malik b Thakur 36 Alick Athanaze c Kishan b Thakur 6 Shai Hope not out 63 Shimron Hetmyer b Kuldeep 9 Keacy Carty not out 48 Extras (W-5) 5 Total (For Four Wickets In 36.4 Overs) 182 Fall of Wickets: 1-53, 2-54, 3-72, 4-91.

Bowling: Hardik Pandya 6.4-0-38-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-17-0, Umran Malik 3-0-27-0, Shardul Thakur 8-0-42-3, Kuldeep Yadav 8-0-30-1, Ravindra Jadeja 6-0-24-0, Axar Patel 2-1-4-0.

