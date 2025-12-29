Shardul Thakur Leads Mumbai to Commanding Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Skipper Shardul Thakur delivered a standout performance as Mumbai secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Thakur's exceptional four-wicket burst dismantled the opposition's top order, propelling Mumbai to a hat-trick of group stage wins.

Playing at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground, Thakur exploited the favorable morning conditions, reducing Chattisgarh to 10/4 within just five overs. The visitors struggled to recover, with Shams Mulani further wreaking havoc, claiming five wickets to dismiss them for 142 in 38.1 overs.

Mumbai's chase was efficient and brisk, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 68 not out and Siddhesh Lad adding 48 not out, completing the win in 24 overs. The victory solidified Mumbai's top spot in Group C, with Thakur's formidable performance being the highlight of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)