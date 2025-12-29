Left Menu

Shardul Thakur Leads Mumbai to Commanding Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Skipper Shardul Thakur spearheaded Mumbai's dominant nine-wicket win against Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Thakur's exceptional bowling figures of 4/13 were complemented by Angkrish Raghuvanshi's unbeaten 68, leading Mumbai to victory and consolidating their top position in Group C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:47 IST
Shardul Thakur Leads Mumbai to Commanding Victory in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Shardul Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Skipper Shardul Thakur delivered a standout performance as Mumbai secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over Chattisgarh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Thakur's exceptional four-wicket burst dismantled the opposition's top order, propelling Mumbai to a hat-trick of group stage wins.

Playing at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya ground, Thakur exploited the favorable morning conditions, reducing Chattisgarh to 10/4 within just five overs. The visitors struggled to recover, with Shams Mulani further wreaking havoc, claiming five wickets to dismiss them for 142 in 38.1 overs.

Mumbai's chase was efficient and brisk, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 68 not out and Siddhesh Lad adding 48 not out, completing the win in 24 overs. The victory solidified Mumbai's top spot in Group C, with Thakur's formidable performance being the highlight of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

China Opposes Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence

 China
2
Bihar's TRE-4: A Turning Point for Teacher Recruitment Amidst Protests

Bihar's TRE-4: A Turning Point for Teacher Recruitment Amidst Protests

 India
3
Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir

Explosion Shakes Damascus: Military Exercises Cause Stir

 Global
4
Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue

Himachal Cabinet Protests MGNREGA Repeal at Gandhi Statue

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025