Left Menu

Air India unveils new logo at rebranding event

The Tata-backed airline, Air India on Thursday unveiled its new logo, replacing the previous "Wheel Of Konark".

ANI | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:21 IST
Air India unveils new logo at rebranding event
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tata-backed airline Air India on Thursday unveiled its new logo, replacing the previous "Wheel of Konark". While addressing the rebranding event, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said that "We are fully committed to this journey to make Air India a world-class airline."

"Today is an important milestone, because the new Air India, the vision we have for the airline is also in the backdrop of a new resurgent India, where the aspirations of everyone are limitless," Chandrasekaran said. He said that the new logo symbol - 'The Vista' - is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future.

"We have been at work on the transformation during the last 15 months on this journey because our vision is to make this airline world class in terms of safety, customer service and experience that air india used be known for but this requires enormous work on technology, fleet, maintenance, ground handling, operations and more," he said. "We have ordered largest fleet. It going to take time and in the meanwhile we have refurbished and get our current fleet in acceptable manner," he added.

The rebranding of the Air India gained momentum after the Tatas took over the airline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023