Uttarakhand: Amid rain and floods, SDRF emerges as saviour of people

In the wake of nature's fury in Uttarakhand, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is conducting relief and rescue operations in different places. Heavy rains in Uttarakhand have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places.

On the instructions of Manikant Mishra, Commandant SDRF, the SDRF teams were engaged in relief and rescue work throughout Sunday night and still, the rescue work is going on continuously. "In Ambagh, Rishikesh, a pregnant woman was trapped in the water. Upon getting the information, the SDRF team took action and safely evacuated her to a safe place," said SDRF.

In view of the water level of the Ganga River flowing above the danger mark in Kangri Shyampur, Haridwar, the SDRF team, as a precautionary measure evacuated the huts on the banks of the river. Around 70 to 80 people were shifted to a safe place, the SDRF team said An incident of a car overturned was reported near the Laxmanjhula area, where a woman and two children are missing. The SDRF team is conducting a search operation in the area.

SDRF teams are also facing immense difficulties to reach the different spots to help the needy because of road blockages at many places. SDRF teams are trying their best and responding immediately to information about the incidents from various places.

IMD forecast very heavy to extremely heavy rain/thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar. According to official estimates, 52 people died due to rain-related incidents in this monsoon session while another 37 people sustained injuries.

On the instructions of the chief minister, SDRF and NDRF personnel were deployed in places badly affected by rain-related incidents. (ANI)

