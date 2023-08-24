Left Menu

Mizoram bridge collapse won't affect ongoing construction of Bairabi-Sairang railway line project: Officials

18 bodies recovered so far, says Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO

ANI | Updated: 24-08-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 24-08-2023 21:54 IST
Mizoram bridge collapse won't affect ongoing construction of Bairabi-Sairang railway line project: Officials
Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO Sabyasachi De (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After an under-construction railway bridge collapsed a day ago in Mizoram's Aizawl district, officials have clarified that the incident will not affect the ongoing construction of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project. Talking to ANI, Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO Sabyasachi De said that search and rescue operations are still going on.

“18 bodies have been recovered so far. The girder of the bridge collapsed and not the whole bridge. All the recovered bodies had been returned to their native places. Three injured people have also been rescued. Out of the three injured people, two have been discharged. A search and rescue operation is going on. Senior officials of the NF Railway are now on site,” De said while talking to ANI. He further said that the inquiry procedure is currently underway after a committee was constituted.

“The inquiry committee has been constituted, and the inquiry procedure is currently going on,” CPRO informed. The incident will not affect the ongoing construction of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project,” he added. The incident took place near Sairang village located around 21 km from district headquarters Aizawal at around 9.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMMRF) while Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. Railways authorities have formed a high-level committee to probe into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccines; Juul plans to lay off 30% of workforce in cost-cut push and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca facing two London lawsuits over COVID-19 va...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: Altria seeks US import ban on Juul e-vapor products; US...

 Global
3
Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indices

Stock markets close higher on buying in banks, firm trends in European indic...

 India
4
Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

Competition Comm closes case against Tata Motors

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Boost Your Health: 40% Lower Cancer Risk with Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Unlocking Potential: The Most Captivating 'What If' Moments in Indian Sports History

Google Drive vs OneDrive: An In-depth Comparison for Choosing the Best Cloud Storage

Beyond Hype: Navigating the Challenges of AI Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023