Mizoram bridge collapse won't affect ongoing construction of Bairabi-Sairang railway line project: Officials

After an under-construction railway bridge collapsed a day ago in Mizoram's Aizawl district, officials have clarified that the incident will not affect the ongoing construction of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project. Talking to ANI, Northeast Frontier Railway CPRO Sabyasachi De said that search and rescue operations are still going on.

“18 bodies have been recovered so far. The girder of the bridge collapsed and not the whole bridge. All the recovered bodies had been returned to their native places. Three injured people have also been rescued. Out of the three injured people, two have been discharged. A search and rescue operation is going on. Senior officials of the NF Railway are now on site,” De said while talking to ANI. He further said that the inquiry procedure is currently underway after a committee was constituted.

“The inquiry committee has been constituted, and the inquiry procedure is currently going on,” CPRO informed. The incident will not affect the ongoing construction of the Bairabi-Sairang railway line project,” he added. The incident took place near Sairang village located around 21 km from district headquarters Aizawal at around 9.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister Relief Fund (PMMRF) while Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. Railways authorities have formed a high-level committee to probe into the matter. (ANI)

