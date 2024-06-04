Left Menu

ZPM's Richard Vanlalhmangaiha Leads Mizoram Lok Sabha Race

ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha is leading by 1,537 votes over his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the MNF in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, according to early trends from the EC website. Counting is underway at 13 centers, with a 56.6% voter turnout recorded on April 19.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:08 IST
ZPM's Richard Vanlalhmangaiha Leads Mizoram Lok Sabha Race
  • Country:
  • India

In early trends, ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has taken a lead of 1,537 votes over MNF's K Vanlalvena for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, data from the Election Commission (EC) website indicates.

Counting of votes is currently underway at 13 designated centers across the northeastern state.

On April 19, a substantial 56.6% of Mizoram's 8.56 lakh registered voters participated in the Lok Sabha elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024