ZPM's Richard Vanlalhmangaiha Leads Mizoram Lok Sabha Race

In early trends, ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has taken a lead of 1,537 votes over MNF's K Vanlalvena for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, data from the Election Commission (EC) website indicates.

Counting of votes is currently underway at 13 designated centers across the northeastern state.

On April 19, a substantial 56.6% of Mizoram's 8.56 lakh registered voters participated in the Lok Sabha elections.

