ZPM's Richard Vanlalhmangaiha Leads Mizoram Lok Sabha Race
ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha is leading by 1,537 votes over his nearest rival K Vanlalvena of the MNF in the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, according to early trends from the EC website. Counting is underway at 13 centers, with a 56.6% voter turnout recorded on April 19.
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-06-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 09:08 IST
In early trends, ZPM candidate Richard Vanlalhmangaiha has taken a lead of 1,537 votes over MNF's K Vanlalvena for the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram, data from the Election Commission (EC) website indicates.
Counting of votes is currently underway at 13 designated centers across the northeastern state.
On April 19, a substantial 56.6% of Mizoram's 8.56 lakh registered voters participated in the Lok Sabha elections.
