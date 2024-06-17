West Bengal Train Collision: 5 Dead, 30 Injured in Tragic Accident

In a devastating incident in West Bengal on Monday, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals and leaving around 30 others injured, police officials reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Tuesday, marking his first visit after assuming office for a third consecutive term. Security arrangements are being closely scrutinized ahead of his arrival.

The Union Home Ministry has transferred the investigation of the recent terror attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), as confirmed by officials on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)