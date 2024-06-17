Left Menu

West Bengal Train Collision: 5 Dead, 30 Injured in Tragic Accident

At least five people have died and around 30 others have been injured following a tragic collision between a goods train and the Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal. The incident occurred on Monday and is currently under police investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:14 IST
In a devastating incident in West Bengal on Monday, a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station, resulting in the deaths of at least five individuals and leaving around 30 others injured, police officials reported.

