German Chancellor Scholz speaks out against new nuclear power -Deutschlandfunk

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he is against a new nuclear power debate in the country, in an interview released late on Friday with German radio station Deutschlandfunk.

"The issue of nuclear power is a dead horse in Germany," said Scholz, leader of Germany's social democrats (SPD). Scholz's coalition partner, the free democrats (FDP), recently demanded Germany should keep an nuclear option.

For new nuclear power plants to be built, significant time and investment would be required, Scholz said, estimating at least 15 billion euros ($16.16 billion) would have to be spent per power plant over the next 15 years. On the widely debated topic of an industrial electricity price cap in Germany, the chancellor expressed doubt how this could be funded, naming options including taxpayer money and debt. ($1 = 0.9282 euros)

