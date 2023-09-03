Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu releases video song on resilience and hope

The song, directed by Jagat Gautam and produced by Dhamaka Records, carries a powerful message of resilience and hope. Prashant Mehta, the lyricist, composer, and singer has contributed his artistic prowess.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released a song titled "Hum Na Haarenge-Vadiyon Mein Lamhein Phir Se Muskurayenge" here on Saturday evening, an official statement said. The song, directed by Jagat Gautam and produced by Dhamaka Records, carries a powerful message of resilience and hope. Prashant Mehta, the lyricist, composer, and singer has contributed his artistic prowess.

The Chief Minister commended Jagat Gautam, the creative force behind the song, and the producers of Dhamaka Records for their efforts in producing this video song. He said that with united efforts and unwavering determination, Himachal would not only recover but also embark on the path of development.

"This inspirational song serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the people of Himachal, who have faced adversity with unwavering spirit. The State government is committed to reducing the hardships of the people and Himachal will certainly rise again", he reiterated. MLAs Harish Janartha, Kewal Singh Pathania and Ajay Solanki, OSD to Chief Minister Ritesh Kaprate, Congress leader Pawan Thakur, Director Jagat Gautam, Producers of Dhamaka Records Priyank Sharma and Paras K Mehta and lyricist Prashant Mehta were present on the occasion amongst other.

According to official data, an average of about seven individuals have been losing their lives daily in rain-linked occurrences within the hilly state since the monsoon's commencement on June 24. Himachal Pradesh by heavy rainfall for the past several weeks and the state has suffered great loss of life as well as property in various rain-related incidents, such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, etc.

Meanwhile, a total of 397 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents, out of which 143 people have lost their lives due to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts. As per information, 370 people have been injured while 39 people are still missing, informed the government on Saturday. (ANI)

