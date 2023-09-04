“INDIA alliance should apologise to nation”: Uma Bharti on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark regarding Sanatan Dharma

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti has slammed the DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the remark on Sanatan Dharma and said that it was highly condemnable. Speaking to ANI, Bharti on Monday said, "It (the remark) is highly condemnable. The INDIA alliance should apologise to the nation. He is Stalin's son and associated with the INDIA alliance. If the INDIA alliance leaders do not apologise, it will cost them."

Earlier, Ujjain's Mahamandelshwar Swami Shanti Swaroopanand also criticised the DMK Minister and said, "Sanatan Dharma has been in vogue since time immemorial and will never go away. No one could destroy it or can. Our country had many invaders, we were enslaved for years, efforts were made to destroy our culture, but the Sanatan Dharma could not be destroyed." "The DMK minister (Udhayanidhi), who said Sanatan Dharma is like dengue and malaria should remember that whoever is bitten by a mosquito carrying dengue virus, dies. He should not test the patience and tolerance of the followers of Sanatan Dharma. The day the followers of Sanatan Dharma rise against those speaking against it, it will be difficult for him to step out of his house and seek votes. So, politicians should stay within their limits and not make such comments about religion," he warned.

Notably, DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eradicated. "Few things cannot be opposed, they should only be abolished. We can't oppose Dengue, mosquitoes, Malaria, or coronavirus, we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana (Sanatan Dharma). Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated," he said. (ANI)

