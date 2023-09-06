Norway's Equinor buys wind farm in Poland
Norwegian oil group Equinor said on Wednesday it has bought a 26 megawatt (MW) onshore wind farm in Poland from Helios Group for an undisclosed amount.
Equinor expects the wind farm will contribute to cash flow from start, the company added.
"Accumulated annual production is estimated at 105 gigawatt hours (GWh) of power per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 50,000 Polish households," Equinor said in a statement.
