Left Menu

Govt approves Rs 3,760 cr viability gap fund to promote battery energy storage system

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:17 IST
Govt approves Rs 3,760 cr viability gap fund to promote battery energy storage system
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 3,760 crore viability gap funding for setting up battery energy storage system in the country, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

The entire Rs 3,760 crore viability gap funding will be borne by the central government, the minister said while briefing media about the Cabinet decisions.

The fund will be released in five tranches till 2030-31 and help in creation of 4,000 MW hours storage.

The viability gap funding, Thakur said, will lead to an investment of Rs 9,500 crore.

India aims to meet its 50 per cent of energy requirements through renewable energy and non-fossil energy sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023